Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Spotted On Google Play Console; Launch Imminent

As work from home and e-learning trend continues in the second half of 2020, the demand for gadgets like tablets and laptops is rising. It looks like Samsung is on its way to satiate these demands with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which was spotted on the Google Play Console, suggesting an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 On Google Play Console

The Google Play Console listing revealed a couple of key specifications. It is expected to be a mid-range tab that comes with an affordable price tag. The Google Play Console listing reveals that the tab will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

The mid-range processor will be paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, reports 91Mobiles, which spotted the listing. The listing also notes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will sport a 10.4-inch display with 1200 X 2000 resolution. It will run Android 10 with the One UI custom skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Expected Features

Technically, this isn't the first time we're spotting the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. The tab, which goes by the model number SM-T505 previously passed through the FCC site and even received the 3C certification. Plus, it was also spotted on Geekbench, which further confirms the Snapdragon 662 processor.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was earlier reported to pack a 7,040 mAh battery with likely fast charging support. There is still no word about the optics on the upcoming tab, but we do know that it will measure 247.6×157.36×293.37mm. The new Samsung tab will feature Bluetooth 5.0 and will likely have an LTE variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: What To Expect

As noted, Samsung is bringing out many tablets to cater to the demands in the market. Apart from the Galaxy Tab A7, the South Korean company is also working on the Galaxy Tab S7, a flagship successor to the Tab S6 series. There's still no word on when the Galaxy Tab A7 might launch, but considering it's on the Google Play Console, it could launch pretty soon.

