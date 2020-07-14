Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Renders Reveal Keyboard Cover, S Pen Design News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the much-awaited devices, expected to debut soon. The tablet was spotted at various certifications, revealing a few specifications. Now, popular tipster, Evan Blass has shared an official render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The tweet reveals details about the design, the S Pen, and also the keyboard cover.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series will also include the Galaxy Tab S7+ as the high-end variant. For now, we have details about the base model of the Galaxy Tab S7, including the keyboard cover and the S Pen design.

The tweet by Blass highlights the narrow bezels around the display of the Galaxy Tab S7. Like all Galaxy Tab models, the S Pen will ship along with the device. However, the keyboard cover will likely be sold as an additional unit. The keyboard comes with magnetic pins that easily attaches to the Galaxy Tab S7.

New post at Patreon: "Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 With S-Pen and Keyboard Cover" [https://t.co/BEPyCQFRVG] pic.twitter.com/C1gZENbHpw — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 13, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: What We Know

As noted, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill, revealing a few key details. We now know that that the upcoming tab will feature an 11.4-inch S-AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is expected to pack a bigger 12.4-inch S-AMOLED panel.

Both the variants are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series will run Android 10 with One UI 2.5 custom skin on top. The tabs are expected to have a dual-camera module with 13MP + 5MP sensors.

One of the key differences between the two models is also its battery capacity. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to pack a 7,760 mAh battery; and the Galaxy Tab S7+ is expected to house a 10,090 mAh battery. Both will have fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Launch

Presently, the Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to launch soon, most likely on July 22. It was earlier rumored that the tab would debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. But now, it's speculated to have a simple launch via an official press release. Samsung is gearing up for many launches in the following months. With the growing anti-Chinese sentiments, Samsung is one of the companies that will largely benefit in India.

