Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Live Images Reveal Minimalist Design

Tablets are one of the gadgets that are gaining popularity as e-learning and work from home continue. Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 series. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus flagship was spotted on the Safety Korea certification website, giving us a glimpse of how the new devices look like.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Design

The images from the Safety Korea certification spotted by MySmartPrice, reveals a minimal-bezel design with a single camera in the frame on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. At the back, the AKG branding is seen on the right side.

The design at the back also houses the dual-rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. Also, the camera module on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is placed in a long vertical strip. The image also shows the antenna linings on the rim of the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Specifications

A few reports have leaked the specifications expected on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series. The flagship series is expected to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage. Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will likely feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

A report by SamMobile had noted that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will pack a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,752 pixels. A large battery is expected, something with 10,090 mAh capacity with 45W fast charging support.

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus are rumored to be 13MP + 5MP dual-camera setup. For selfies, Samsung will likely place an 8MP shooter. The software part of the Galaxy Tab S7 series will be Android 10 with One UI 2.5 custom skin on top. Further, the tabs will feature S-Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Launch

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a cheaper version of the flagship. The demand for tabs is rising as children are forced to stay indoors and switch to e-learning. Added with the work from home trend, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series might have a lot of takers.

