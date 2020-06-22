Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Confirmed To Pack 10,090 mAh Battery; What Upgrades To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India. Now, the company is gearing up to rollout the next flagship tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series, which will also include the Galaxy Tab S7+ will likely launch on August 5. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ was certified by TUV Rheinland, revealing a few key details.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Expected Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series, with the Galaxy Tab S7+, has been confirmed. The new tablet has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland and Safety Korea certification sites. The TUV Rheinland certification shows the Galaxy Tab S7+ will pack a 10,090 mAh battery capacity.

Before the TUV Rheinland certification, it was speculated that the only difference between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tab S7+ was its size. However, the battery of the new variants is also different. The base model of the Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to pack a 7,760 mAh battery.

Some of the other features speculated so far include the size of the Galaxy Tab S7. It is expected to ship with an 11-inch OLED display which is notably slightly bigger than the Galaxy Tab S6. This also means that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will have a bigger display, most likely a 12.3- or 12.4-inch screen.

#Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Clears TUV Rheinland and Safety Korea certifications

9,800mAh rated capacity and 10,090mAh typical capacity#SamsungGalaxyTabS7Plus #GalaxyTabS7Plus pic.twitter.com/G2bOdfIMpT — Venkatesh Babu.G (@smartvenkat95) June 20, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series will likely pack AMOLED panels developed by Samsung Displays, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor will likely power the tablet, with 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is expected to launch on August 5. The South Korean company is expected to launch a few other gadgets as well, including the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the next-gen Samsung Watch as well.

With the booming trend of working from home, online education, and so on, the demand for tablets is rising. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series could benefit from this. Moreover, as India further continues the appeal to boycott Chinese products, Samsung, a South Korean company, will likely benefit for its flagship offerings.

