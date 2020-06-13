Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Render Leaks Online: Key Specs Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is already official, rumors regarding the next-generation model, the Galaxy Tab S7 are rife. This upcoming tablet model has been hitting the rumor mills for quite some time now. While we have already come across reports revealing some aspects of the Galaxy Tab S7, the latest one shows us a glimpse of the device.

Previously, the screen size and battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 were revealed by speculations. A fresh leak from the well-known tipster OnLeaks alongside the French blog Pigtou reveals the design of the tablet via its alleged renders.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Leaked Renders

From the leaked renders of the upcoming Samsung tab, it looks like the device will feature thin bezels on all four sides and a metallic casing as well. There appears to be a dual-camera setup at its rear along with LED flash. The report notes that the company might include a third camera sensor at its rear with the three sensors stacked vertically. And, the groove to house the S-Pen stylus is also expected.

At the front, the selfie camera is said to be housed within the top bezel of the tab but towards the left of the screen. And, the leaked renders show the presence of the power button and volume rocker at the right and a USB Type-C port and two speaker grilles at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Expected Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is believed to arrive in two different sizes - an 11-inch model and a 12.4-inch model. The smaller variant is likely to measure 253.7 x 165.3 x 6.3 mm with the camera bump at the rear taking its thickness to 7.7mm.

Besides this, both the variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 are said to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 5G connectivity. The standard Galaxy Tab S7 could be fuelled by a 7760mAh battery and the Galaxy Tab S7+, the bigger model is expected to get the power from a more capacious 9800mAh battery.

While an official launch date of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ is yet to be revealed by the company, we can expect it to make a debut sometime in July or August.

