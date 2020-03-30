ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Amazon Listing Reveals Key Specs, Price And More

    By
    |

    Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Tab S6 powered by the flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 back in July 2019. Following the same, we have been coming across speculations that the company is working on a new tablet allegedly dubbed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The name of the device suggests that it could be a toned-down variant of the Galaxy Tab Ss6.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Amazon Listing Reveals Key Specs And Price

     

    Recently, the renders and key specifications of the upcoming Samsung tablet were leaked online. Also, we came across the first look of the tablet suggesting its design and the support for S Pen. Now, almost all the specifications and pricing of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite have been revealed by an Amazon listing. Though the listing has been taken down, a Twitter-based tipster has revealed the same.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Specifications

    As per a listing on Amazon Germany, the Samsung tablet appears to feature support for the S-Pen stylus. It is likely to measure 23.5 x 15.4 x 0.7 mm in dimensions and weigh around 798 grams. The tablet features a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 1200 x 1200 pixels and runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, claims the listing. It is expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 855 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage space, battery capacity of 26.34 watt-hours, and support for LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity.

    Previous reports hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP selfie camera. The other aspects that we can expect include a 7040mAh battery, support for Bluetooth, NFC, a USB Type-C port and an Exynos 9611 SoC.

    Price, Launch Date And More

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Amazon listing is expected to release on April 2. And, it is believed to be priced at 428.4 euros (approx. Rs. 35,700). As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability details of the tablet in India and other markets across the world.

     

    Source, Via

    Read More About: samsung news tablets
    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 19:53 [IST]
