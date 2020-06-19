Samsung Galaxy Note 20 To Arrive With 60Hz FHD+ Display News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are all set to step into the second half of this year, rumors regarding the next-generation Samsung flagship - the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have started making rounds on the internet. While we are yet to come across on official confirmation regarding the launch date and other details of the device, its display specs have been revealed in a leak.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is speculated to be unveiled on August 5 alongside a slew of devices such as the Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. In addition to the several rumors that have been making rounds on the internet of late, a reliable tipster Ice Universe has shared some details pointing out that this smartphone could have an average display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Display Details

As per the tipster's claim on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could be launched with an average display with a flat FHD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Given that it is a flagship device, it will miss out on the QHD+ resolution and faster 120Hz refresh rate that we have seen on other high-end devices in the market. It is believed that the company will reserve the premium 120Hz QHD+ panel on the relatively more expensive Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Besides this, the Galaxy Note 20 series is likely to feature a 108MP primary sensor along with others such as a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 50x zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The standard variant is said to have a similar design as its predecessor with a 6.7-inch display. The other aspects we can expect from the Galaxy Note 20 series include support for S Pen, Exynos 992 SoC, Android 10 topped with One UI 2 and support for wireless charging.

Our Take On This Move

If this turns out to be true, then it will be a major drop for Samsung when it comes to premium offerings. Given that all the devices in the Galaxy S20 lineup use a 120Hz panel, it will be a downgrade to the Galaxy Note 20 series. Moreover, previous reports have already tipped that the upcoming flagship devices for the year will not feature curved edges. Adding to this, the Galaxy S20 also features a flatter curved display than its predecessors.

If the standard Galaxy Note 20 is launched with a 60Hz display, then the reason behind this move could be the company's intention to push customers who want a premium feel to buy the relatively more expensive Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones.

