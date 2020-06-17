Just In
- 6 min ago Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Battery Size Unveiled Ahead Of Launch
-
- 28 min ago Moto G8 Power Lite Next Sale Goes Live On June 18 In India: Price And Specifications
- 31 min ago Samsung Galaxy M41 Launch Called Off Due To Display Issues; Galaxy M51 To Rollout Instead
- 1 hr ago Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G With 2.5Gbps Wireless Download Speed Announced
Don't Miss
- Finance Why Telecom Stocks Hold Potential In India And May Be Good Bets For the Long Term
- Sports CA's new boss' is like a rookie spinner against Virat Kohli: Malcolm Speed
- Movies Anurag Kashyap On Brother Abhinav's Allegations Against Khan Family: It's Not My Place To Comment
- Automobiles Mahindra Supro Ambulance Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.94 Lakh
- News People express anger on road against China after violent skirmishes at Ladakh border
- Lifestyle Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Gives Monsoon Fashion Goals In Her Floral Dress
- Travel 6 Reasons Why You Must Visit Karnataka This Monsoon!
- Education QS World University Rankings 2021: Top Indian Universities
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Specs Leak: Rotating Bezel Expected
We know that the next-generation smartwatch from Samsung is all set to be launched sometime soon. Likely dubbed Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, this new smartwatch is said to arrive in two variants - LTE and non-LTE. Now, a report reveals some of the features that we can expect from the upcoming Samsung smartwatch.
Going by recent reports and speculations, the next-generation Samsung smartwatch is likely to arrive in 41mm and 45mm dial variants along with 247mAh and 340mAh battery capacity respectively. It is said that the company might also unveil the next-generation true wireless Galaxy Buds with the smartwatch. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Rumors
As per a report by SamMobile, the LTE and non-LTE variants of the smartwatch will feature different dial dimensions as mentioned above. The report goes on stating that the 41mm variant will make use of a 1.2-inch display while the larger 45mm variant will bestow a 1.4-inch display. And, both will feature 8GB storage space, 1GB RAM, a water resistant build of up to a 5ATM, and MIL-STD 810G certification. These two variants are said to measure 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm and 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm respectively.
Apart from these, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is speculated to feature a physical rotating bezel, which was not a part of the Galaxy Watch Active and Watch Active 2 launched last year. It also states that both the dial variants will arrive with titanium and stainless steel build. Finally, on the software side, the upcoming smartwatch from Samsung is likely to run Tizen OS 5.5 out-of-the-box.
Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is said to feature a heart rate monitor with eight pulse-reading photodiodes, blood pressure monitoring, and an ECG sensor (limited to select countries). Given that its support pages are live in select countries, we can expect it to be launched sometime soon.
What We Think
For now, there is no concrete word from the company regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. This smartwatch is believed to see the light of the day sometime in July with the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 series.
-
74,999
-
52,500
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
48,730
-
23,070
-
27,395
-
9,999
-
15,130
-
9,999
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542