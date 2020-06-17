ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Specs Leak: Rotating Bezel Expected

    By
    |

    We know that the next-generation smartwatch from Samsung is all set to be launched sometime soon. Likely dubbed Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, this new smartwatch is said to arrive in two variants - LTE and non-LTE. Now, a report reveals some of the features that we can expect from the upcoming Samsung smartwatch.

    Going by recent reports and speculations, the next-generation Samsung smartwatch is likely to arrive in 41mm and 45mm dial variants along with 247mAh and 340mAh battery capacity respectively. It is said that the company might also unveil the next-generation true wireless Galaxy Buds with the smartwatch. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Rumors

    As per a report by SamMobile, the LTE and non-LTE variants of the smartwatch will feature different dial dimensions as mentioned above. The report goes on stating that the 41mm variant will make use of a 1.2-inch display while the larger 45mm variant will bestow a 1.4-inch display. And, both will feature 8GB storage space, 1GB RAM, a water resistant build of up to a 5ATM, and MIL-STD 810G certification. These two variants are said to measure 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm and 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm respectively.

    Apart from these, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is speculated to feature a physical rotating bezel, which was not a part of the Galaxy Watch Active and Watch Active 2 launched last year. It also states that both the dial variants will arrive with titanium and stainless steel build. Finally, on the software side, the upcoming smartwatch from Samsung is likely to run Tizen OS 5.5 out-of-the-box.

    Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is said to feature a heart rate monitor with eight pulse-reading photodiodes, blood pressure monitoring, and an ECG sensor (limited to select countries). Given that its support pages are live in select countries, we can expect it to be launched sometime soon.

     

    What We Think

    For now, there is no concrete word from the company regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. This smartwatch is believed to see the light of the day sometime in July with the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 series.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 12:29 [IST]
