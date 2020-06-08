Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Tipped With 41mm Display; Launching Alongside Galaxy Note 20 Series

ENGLISH

    Samsung's product portfolio includes a wide range of products like smartphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, IoT products, and more. It's been nearly two years since the company launched the first Galaxy Watch. We can now expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to hit the market soon, which was spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Tipped With 41mm Display

     

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been expected for a while now with many leaks and rumors surfacing online. The latest report comes MySmartPrice, which spotted the Thailand NBTC certificationthat reveals revealed a couple of key details. This includes the size and branding details of the upcoming smartwatch.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Details

    To recall, Samsung never launched the Galaxy Watch 2, which means the company is skipping a generation. But the certification site reveals that Samsung's next smartwatch will be called the Galaxy Watch 3. The last time the company did this was with the Galaxy Note 7 and it turned out to be quite disastrous.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Tipped With 41mm Display
    source  

    Hopefully, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will turn out differently. Technically, Samsung was supposed to launch the Galaxy Watch 2 in 2019. Since we're having a smartwatch launch this year, we can expect improved and enhanced features on the Galaxy Watch 3.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Display

    The Thailand NBTC certification has also revealed the size of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. It will feature a 41mm display and will likely come in two sizes, just like its predecessor. For all we know, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Watch 3 in 41mm and 45mm display sizes.

     

    Other specifications of the smartwatch are still a mystery. A few previous reports had speculated a physical rotating bezel on the display, just like the original Samsung Galaxy Watch. Plus, a publication hinted that the Galaxy Watch 3 will ship model numbers SM-R845, SM-R855, SM-R840, and SM-R850.

    But considering that the Galaxy Watch 3 is already appearing on certification sites, we can expect to see more details in the coming weeks. The new smartwatch is expected to be officially unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2, most likely on August 5.

    Read More About: news wearables smartwatches samsung
    Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 22:02 [IST]
