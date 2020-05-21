Samsung Galaxy Watch Successor To Arrive In Premium Titanium Variant News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Watch series of smartwatches are premium products in the wearable market segment. And, it is one of the few rivals to the Apple Watch lineup. However, Samsung seems to have realized that its smartwatches could be more premium and is planning to bring a titanium variant for its users.

Going by a recent report by SamMobile, it looks like Samsung will launch a premium Titanium variant of its upcoming Galaxy smartwatch. In addition to the premium look and feel, this new material is touted to make the wearable much more durable and lighter.

Also, the launch of the titanium variant of a smartwatch will help Samsung mark its entry into the premium smartwatch market segment and compete against Apple, which dominates this segment. Notably, apart from Apple, no other smartwatch maker has such premium Titanium products.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Details

Going by previous reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch is said to arrive with 8GB of internal storage space and get the power from a 330mAh battery. And, it is believed to sport a tiny rotating bezel, which is a fan-favorite aspect that is likely to make a comeback.

What To Expect

Given that the titanium variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch will be a premium offering, it is expected to carry an expensive price tag. The Apple Watch Series 5 is priced starting from Rs. 40,900 in India but its Titanium edition costs an additional Rs. 30,000. Eventually, the upcoming Galaxy Watch Titanium edition is said to carry a much higher price tag than the standard variants.

The latest model in the Samsung Galaxy Watch series is the Galaxy Watch LTE. It features standalone connectivity with an e-SIM supporting LTE. The smartwatch is available in two variants - 42mm and 46mm and features an AMOLED screen, a dual-core Exynos 9110 processor and 1.5GB RAM. The smaller variant gets the power from a 270mAh battery and is priced at Rs 28,490. On the other hand, the 46mm variant uses a 472mAh battery and is priced at Rs 30,990. Having said that, the upcoming model is sure to be relatively more expensive, taking the cost of the titanium variant further high.

