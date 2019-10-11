Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Watch LTE Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 of 44mm variant in Aluminium is available from Rs. 26,990, while the same variant in Stainless Steel is priced at Rs. 31,990. On the other hand, the price of the Galaxy Watch LTE of the 42mm variant starts from Rs. 28,940. And, its 46mm version price is available from Rs. 30,990.

Both the gadgets sport a Super AMOLED display and can be purchased via Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung's website.

On buying these wearables from Flipkart, you will get 10% instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more. Whereas, Amazon will offer Rs. 1,500 instant discount on HDFC bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions, exchange and cashback offers, double data offers, and no-cost EMI options.

Galaxy Watch Active 2, Watch LTE Specs

The Watch Active 2 (44mm) comes with a 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and sports Gorilla Glass DX+. It is powered by the Exynos 9110 chipset, coupled with up to 1.5GB RAM and 4GB default storage. It is MIL-STD-810G rated and comes with an ECG sensor. It is rated with 5ATM and can monitor a total of 39 various forms of workouts at a time. Besides, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC connectivity options.

Its steel variant comes in silver, black and gold finishes, while the Aluminum one is available in black, Rose Gold, and Cloud Silver finishes.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE 46mm version sports a 1.3-inch display and its 42mm variant flaunts a 1.2-inch screen panel. Both the variants feature a 22mm interchangeable strap. For connectivity, it will use an e-SIM technology. It is boarded with sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and heart rate monitor. Lastly, it is compatible with Reliance Jio and Airtel.

