Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 India Pre-order Date, Price Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched its latest budget tablet the Galaxy Tab A7 on September 2. Now, it seems the company is all set to unveil the product in India. Previously, an Amazon teaser image revealed the color variant and processor of the Galaxy Tab A7 for the Indian market. A new report by IANS has revealed the pre-order date in the country and the price of the Galaxy Tab A7. However, the official India launch date is yet to be revealed.

As per the report, the pre-order of the tablet in India will start from September 28 and it will go on sale in early October. Further, the report claims the high-end variant of the tablet will come between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a 10.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 2000 × 1200 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 80%. Under its hood, the tablet gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset which is coupled with up to 3GB RAM. The 32GB and 64GB native storage of the tablet can be expanded via a microSD card.

Coming to the battery, it packs a 7,040 mAh battery that supports fast charging technology via a USB-C port. For cameras, there is a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies. Other goodies of the tablet include four speakers, 3.5 mm audio jack and it gets Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac for connectivity.

Earlier, the Amazon teaser page revealed that the tablet will be available in the country in Dark Grey, Silver, and Gold color options. In addition, it mentioned the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and also used epic games, digital classroom keywords.

Best Mobiles in India