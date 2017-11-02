Mi Pad 3's successor is in the works; confirms Xiaomi CEO

Xiaomi had launched the Mi Pad 3 without much fanfare in April this year. Barely 6 months after the launch, the device is no longer available for buying. Naturally, the rumor mill started claiming that the Chinese company may release its successor soon.

Proving the speculations right, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has now confirmed via Weibo that the company is indeed prepping a next-generation tablet. Unfortunately, he has not given out any information on the release date of the Mi Pad 4. The CEO also remained tight-lipped about the specs and features of the upcoming device. Hopefully, we will some information in the following days.

Talking about its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 flaunts a 7.9-inch retinal display with 2,048×1,536 pixels resolution and PPI of up to 326.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek processor with a clock frequency of 2.1GHz under its hood. The processor comes along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable storage space.

The tablet packs a large 6,600mAh battery, which is said to last up to 867 hours of standby and 12 hours of multimedia consumption. It also supports 5V/2A fast charging. Mi Pad 3 gets its interface from the MIUI 8 based on Android OS.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi tablet features a 13MP camera with an aperture of f/2.2 on the rear, while on the front there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

The connectivity suite of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 offers Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual antenna band, Bluetooth 4.1, and a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 carries with a price tag of just 1,499 Yuan (approximately Rs. 14,700).

