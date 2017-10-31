Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus hands-on images leaked confirming 18:9 display

The biggest online shopping festival of China takes place on November 11 every year and it is known as Double 11 (11.11). This is why Xiaomi is rumored to launch three new smartphones including Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 Plus ahead of November 11.

Both the smartphones have been making the rounds of internet quite a while now. Yet again, a Weibo user (via GizmoChina) has leaked three hands-on images of the alleged Redmi 5 Plus. It is likely to be the first phone Xiaomi will introduce before the Double 11 sales. The design aspect seems to be main highlight of the Redmi 5 Plus. We say this as it will be the first budget smartphone from the company featuring a full-screen design.

The first picture shows the front panel of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus. As suggested by rumors, the device appears to have an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone no bezels on the sides of its display, while the top and bottom bezels are extremely thin.

The top bezel houses the selfie camera and the earpiece, but the bottom bezel is empty. Due to the high screen-to-body ratio, the Redmi 5 Plus doesn't have a physical home button. The power button, as well as the volume rocker, are placed on the right edge of the smartphone.

The rear panel of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus holds a lot of resemblances with last year's Redmi Pro. You can see the vertically arranged dual camera setup. Instead of a single housing, the camera sensors are placed separately with an LED flash below.

Just below the camera setup, there lies the circular fingerprint scanner. The Redmi Plus is also shown sporting a metal body with antenna lines running along the upper and lower part.

Talking about specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is likely to feature a full-screen design with a larger 5.7-inch display. Equipped with a Qualcomm 450 SoC, it is speculated to carry a price tag of 799 Yuan (approx. 7,850).