Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Tablet-Cum-Laptop Launched; Is It Better Than The Apple iPad? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Microsoft launched three new Surface PCs at the Microsoft Surface Event 2022. In addition to the refreshed Surface Laptop 5, the company released Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2+, new PC accessories, and even an audio dock. Let's look at the key specifications, features, availability, and price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, and see how it stacks up against the Apple iPad.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a refresh of last year's Surface Laptop 4 series. The only noticeable upgrade is the inclusion of the Thunderbolt 4, which supports video output to multiple 4K monitors. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9, however, is an exciting product primarily because it is a sleek and capable tablet-cum-laptop device that runs Windows 11.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Specifications and Features:

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will ship in two variants. One of the models packs the new SQ3 SoC, which Microsoft developed in partnership with Qualcomm. This SoC (System on a Chip) supports 5G network connectivity. Buyers purchasing the Microsoft SQ3-powered variant will have the option to pack up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and get up to 512TB of SSD storage.

Everyone: Laptop power but with tablet flexibility, please.@Surface Pro 9: Say less 👀 pic.twitter.com/LTWu7TeoX0 — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) October 12, 2022

Apart from this SQ3, Microsoft is also offering buyers an option to get an Intel 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U or CPU, which will be paired with an Intel Iris Xe GPU. Buyers can pack as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage in this variant.

Both the models get a flat and compact pen for the 13-inch PixelSense display. The screen has a resolution of 2880 X 1920 pixels and supports a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. For wireless connectivity, there are Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.1 chips. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 line has two USB-C 3.2 ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a single surface connect port, and a keyboard port. The premium model with 5G connectivity can accept a nano SIM card but it is available with the SQ3 SoC only.

Microsoft claims the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Intel CPU can offer up to 15 hours of battery, while the one with the SQ3 chipset can run for 19 hours on a single charge. Needless to mention, these claims will have to be tested in real life.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Availability, Price, and Color Options:

All the Surface-branded products Microsoft announced at the Surface Event 2022 will be available starting October 25, 2022, but in select markets. In addition to the tablet-cum-laptop, Microsoft has also launched the Surface Pro 9 keyboard cover. The accessory is available in Sapphire, Forest, and Liberty London Special Edition color options.

INTRODUCING the #MicrosoftSurface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition 💙💙 We’ve collaborated with @LibertyLondon to create a limited-edition custom Surface & keyboard that fuses art and technology together with a unique blue floral print inspired by the @Windows 11 Bloom background. — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 12, 2022

The Surface Pro 9 with Intel processor starts at $999.99 (approx. Rs. 82,200), while the base SQ3-variant with 5G connectivity starts at $1,299.99 (approx. Rs. 1,07,000). The top-end Intel variant with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD will cost $2,599.99 (approx. Rs. 2,14,000), while the premium SQ3 variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD has been priced at $1899.99 (approx. Rs. 1,56,000).

Will The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Beat Apple iPad?

Apple iPad has reigned the tablet space. It has been the de facto choice for serious tablet users. Apple's chips have offered capable performance and respectable battery life. Microsoft, on the other hand, recently started making its own SoC for Surface-branded tablets.

Microsoft is offering a variant with Intel's CPUs alongside the SQ3. In other words, the company is pitting two CPUs against Apple's Bionic SoC. Real-life testing should reveal just how well Microsoft's offerings work against Apple's Bionic chipsets. Incidentally, Apple is about to launch the iPad Air with A15 Bionic SoC, which could support 5G connectivity.

The Surface Pro 9 is a hybrid device that can perform the role of a tablet and laptop. The SQ3 SoC variant could work well for multimedia consumption as it is not resource-hungry. The Intel variant could help content creators, artists, and designers who need a versatile device that works with a keyboard and mouse combo, stylus, and touch. The Apple iPad is a good tablet, but can it support or perform these other functions?

