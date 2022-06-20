Moto Tab G62 Launch Likely Soon; Spotted On Google Play Supported Device Website News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is expected to launch a new Android tablet dubbed the Moto G62 soon. The brand has not revealed anything yet. The tablet was spotted on the Google Play Supported Devices website, confirming the moniker and the model number of the upcoming Motorola tablet. Let's take a look at what to expect from Motorola's upcoming tablet Moto Tab G62.

Moto Tab G62 Spotted On Google Play Console Listing

The Moto Tab G62 was spotted on the Google Play Supported Devices list with the model numbers XT2261-1 and XT2261-2. The latter is said to be the LTE variant of the tablet that will support a 4G network.

Moto Tab G62: What To Expect?

Apart from the moniker and 4G connectivity, nothing is known at this moment. We expect more details of the Moto Tab G62 will come out in the coming days. The upcoming Moto Tab G62 will join the existing tablets Moto Tab G20 and the G70. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming tablet will cost more than the G70. While the Tab G20 is an affordable offering, which is selling for Rs. 10,999.

The Moto Tab G20 has an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD offering 1200x800 pixels resolution and up to 350nits brightness and has TDDI technology. It runs near-stock Android 11 OS and the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset under the hood. Other specs of the Moto Tab G20 include a 5,100 mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmo, and a dedicated Google Kids Space with parent controls.

On the other hand, the mid-range Moto G70 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G90T processor and comes with Android 11 OS. Up front, the tablet flaunts an 11-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1000 and with up to 400nits of brightness. The tablet has a 13MP primary camera with an LED flash at the back. For selfies, it includes an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

The Moto G70 measures 7.5mm and weighs 490grams. Similarly, we expect the upcoming Moto G62 will also bring decent features based on its price. If further info regarding Moto Tab G62 comes to our notice, we'll keep updating you.

