New Huawei Honor Tablet with 7-inch display spotted on TENAA

A new Huawei Honor tablet has just been listed on TENAA, the Chinese regulatory authority. The device carries the model number BG2-UO1, but we are left in dark about its name.

As expected, the TENAA listing has shed light on some of the key specs of the tablet. In addition, the images have allowed us to take a look at the Honor device from all angles. The Honor BG2-UO1 sports a 7-inch display with the resolution of 1024×600 pixels. Under the hood, it is equipped with a Quad-core processor that is clocked at 1.4GHz. Unfortunately, the name of the chipset is not specified.

Other than that, the Honor tablet is listed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage space. Probably, the storage space can be further expanded via a microSD card. For keeping the lights on there will be a 4,000mAh battery unit. As for software, the device is shown running on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system layered with Huawei's own EMUI 5.0 or 5.1 skin on top.

The TENAA listing further reveals that the tablet will be offered in two color options; Sky Gray and Streamer Gold.

Since the device has already been certified by TENAA, we wouldn't have wait for long before it gets unveiled. As of now, we have no information on the tablet's pricing, but looking at the specs, it should be a budget offering.

This is probably one of the last devices from the Chinese manufacturer to have low-end features. We say this as the company has recently announced that it will stop making budget devices.