New Realme Tablet Visits Geekbench, EEC Certification; Another Budget Offering?

Realme entered the tablet segment with the launch of the Realme Pad back in September. Now, the brand seems to be launching another tablet soon. The upcoming Realme tablet has now appeared on the Geekbench platform and EEC certification, which also reveals features of the Realme tablet. As of now, the exact moniker of the tablet is still unknown. There is a chance it could be dubbed as the Realme Pad 2.

New Realme Tablet Launching Soon

The Realme tablet was spotted (via 91mobiles) on Geekbench with the model number RMP2105. The tablet has managed to score 363 in the single-core test and 1,330 in the multi-core test. Alongside, the tablet was also spotted on the Eurasian EEC certification website, which suggests an imminent global launch. Besides, the EEC listing has not shared any key details of the upcoming Realme tablet. However, the Geekbench listing has revealed few features of the tablet.

New Realme Tablet Features Revealed

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Realme Pad will ship with an octa-core Unisoc processor paired with 3GB of RAM. Further, the 3GB RAM model is expected to be paired with 32GB of onboard storage. The listing further reveals that the upcoming Realme Pad will run Android 11 OS on the software front. Apart from this, nothing much is known at this moment.

New Realme Tablet: What To Expect?

The upcoming Realme tablet is also expected to support additional storage expansion like the Realme Pad. Further, we expect a single camera on both sides, a larger battery, display, and so on. To recall, the Realme Pad was announced with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) display 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also supports Night Mode, Dark Mode, Reading Mode, and Sunlight Mode. We expect the same from the next-gen tablet.

Also, the Realme Pad has dual microphones for noise cancellation, a 7,100 mAh battery unit that supports 18W quick charging. There is Google Kids Space on the Realme Pad and it supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming Realme tablet will have the same slim lightweight profile.

New Realme Tablet Expected Price & India Launch

Since most of the features of the tablet are still unknown, so we can only assume. Looking at the features on the Geekbench listing, the tablet is believed to carry an affordable price tag like the Realme Pad. To recall, the Realme Pad was launched starting at Rs. 13,999. Like the previous-gen, the upcoming Realme Pad will also be available in multiple variants such as Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE.

As far as the India launch is concerned, there is no hint regarding this at this moment. We expect the tablet will first go into the global market before arriving in the country. As of now, Realme is prepping up to launch Realme 9 series handsets, which are expected to be announced in January 2022. The lineup will likely include the Realme 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro+, and the Realme 9i.

