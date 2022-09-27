Just In
Nokia T10 Tablet Launched in India; Check Price, Availability
Nokia T10 went official in July this year as a portable, family-friendly tablet for streaming, working, and video calling. Now, the tablet has been launched in India in the affordable price segment. As teased earlier, the Nokia tablet is available from Amazon India and the official Nokia website.
The Nokia T10 comes in a single Ocean Blue color option. It is available in two storage configurations - a base model with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and a high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 11,799 and Rs. 12,799 respectively. These are the Wi-Fi-only variants of the tablet and the company confirmed that it will launch the LTE + Wi-Fi variant soon.
Nokia T10 Specifications and Features
The compact tablet from Nokia features a polycarbonate body but it comes with a durable unibody polymer design made using a nano-textured finish to conceal scratches. The Nokia T10 adorns an 8-inch HD LCD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Earlier reports claim that the tablet's screen is certified for Netflix HD, which makes it ideal for entertainment purposes.
Powering the Nokia T10 is the Unisoc T606 chipset and comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage space. The device runs Android 12 OS with support for two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. A 5250mAh battery powers the Nokia T10 tablet along with 10W charging support.
The tablet features a hybrid SIM slot to support expandable storage, a USB Type-C port, a 2MP webcam at the front, an 8MP rear camera sensor with LED flash and autofocus, an inbuilt FM Radio receiver, and dual stereo speakers with OZO audio playback. Connectivity-wise, the tablet comes with Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, an IPX2 rating, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
While the Nokia T10 misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor, it comes with support for Mask Mode, which is face unlock capability. It lets you unlock the Nokia T10 while sporting a face covering.
