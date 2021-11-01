Nokia T20 Tablet Brings A 10.3” 2K Display & 8,200mAh Battery At Just Rs. 15,499 News oi-Rohit Arora

HMD Global's ambitious T20 tablet under the Nokia branding has made it to the Indian shores. The Android tablet brings some segment-first features, sturdy design and runs on Stock Android 11 with a promise of two years of software updates and three years of security updates. Priced aggressively at Rs. 15,499 for the base 3GB + 32GB (Wi-Fi only) version, the 10-inch tablet will compete with the recently launched Realme Pad and sub-18K tablets from Lenovo and Samsung.

The 4GB + 64GB Wi-Fi version is priced at Rs. 16,499, whereas the top-end 4GB + 64GB LTE version of the tablet costs Rs. 18,499. The T20 is currently listed on Nokia.com and will also be made available from Flipkart tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know about HMD's first Android tablet for Indian consumers.

Nokia T20 Specifications & Features

The Nokia T20 tablet boasts a 10.36-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) 5:3 aspect ratio IPS LCD screen with 400 nits brightness. The display offers a pixel density of 226 PPI and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The 2K LCD is protected by a layer of toughened glass to resist accidental damages. Notably, the Realme Pad also flaunts a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ IPS panel with 2000×1200 pixels resolution.

The tablet seems quite sleek and should offer a durable and sturdy build. It measures 47.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm, weighs 465g and gets IP52 certification for dust and splash resistance. The Nokia T20 ships with Android 11 OS and comes with a promise of two years of software updates and three years of security updates. Similar to the Realme Pad, the Nokia T20 also gets Google Kids Space that offers easy access to a library of appropriate pre-loaded apps, books, and videos for kids.

The big-screen tablet is powered by an 8,200 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and should easily last a day with heavy usage. The company is promising 7 hours of online meetings, 10 hours of movies playback and 15 hours of web surfing with a single charge cycle. Sadly, the tablet ships with a 10W charger in the box that would take at least 2.5 to 3 hours to refuel the battery from flat to 100%.

HMD has offered a powerful audio setup on the T20. The tablet has a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, stereo speakers, a power amplifier and dual microphones.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia T20 has an 8MP rear camera accompanied by a LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera for video calling. The Realme Pad has a slight edge in the camera department. In addition to an 8MP rear camera, the Realme tablet also features an 8MP front-facing camera. You can read more about the tablet's camera performance in our detailed review.

Unlike the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that supplies power to the Realme Pad, the Nokia T20 uses an octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. You can expand the tablet's built-in storage to up to 512GB via the SD card slot, a handy feature for a big-screen tablet.

On the connectivity front, the Nokia T20 includes Wi-Fi 5.0 (2.4GHz|5GHz), LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.

Overall, the Nokia T20 is an excellent addition to the list of sub-20K Android tablets. We will talk more about the performance of the tablet once we have the device for in-house testing.

