Nokia Tablet To Be Launched On October 6: What To Expect?

Of late, we have been coming across leaks and speculations regarding upcoming Nokia smartphones including the Nokia G50 5G. Now, it looks like the company is all set to host an event early next month. Nokia Mobile licensed to HMD Global has taken to Twitter to share a teaser hinting that the first device of a new product category is all set to be launched at an event on October 6, 2021.

New Nokia Teaser

Notably, it is tipped to be an online event as the pandemic still prevails. Also, the teaser shared on Twitter shows a slew of recently announced Nokia phones, including the Nokia XR20, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 8110 4G, and the refreshed Nokia 3310. Following these devices, at the far right, there is a relatively bigger box, which hints at a larger device.

From the size of the retail box, it is likely that we are seeing the box of the rumored Nokia T20 tablet. In the past few months, there has been a surge in the rumors and leaks pertaining to the upcoming Nokia tablet.

Nokia T20 Tablet Rumored Specs

From the existing reports, the Nokia T20 tablet is believed to be launched with a 10.36-inch display. It is likely to be launched in two variants - Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G. Also, the hardware aspects of the upcoming Nokia tablet are likely to include a Unisoc processor and it is likely to be teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It runs Android 11 out-of-the-box without any customizations, which is similar to the Nokia smartphones. We can expect the Nokia T20 tablet to arrive with support for 10W charging.

How Will Nokia Tablet Face Competition?

With the launch of the Nokia tablet, HMD Global will be able to compete against other tablet makers that have launched their offerings recently. Notably, the tablet market faced a plunge in sales in recent years due to the increasing smartphone screen sizes among other factors. However, it was back on track with increased sales during the pandemic as people sought these devices for their online work and education requirements. Now, new players and existing brands that stopped making tablet devices are also entering the market to launch new models.

Talking about Nokia, it launched an Android tablet dubbed Nokia N1 back in 2015 in partnership with Foxconn but it wasn't a bestseller. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Nokia T20 to capture the market once again.

