Nokia T20 Specifications Leaked: HMD Global's First Tablet?

It looks like the pandemic has created a huge demand for tablets. The tablet market was actually diminished due to the smartphones with large size screens, and now, most companies are planning to launch tablets of their own. Nokia, the subsidiary of HMD Global might also join the tablet race and the Nokia T20 could the first device from the company.

Do note that, back in 2015 Nokia did launch its very first tablet -- the Nokia N1. However, at that time the company was with Microsoft, which makes the Nokia T20 the first tablet from HMD Global.

The alleged Nokia T20 has been first spotted by nokiamob.net, which gives us an outline of the features and the specifications of the very first tablet from Nokia - the Nokia T20, which should sound familiar to cricket fanatics. The tablet is said to be available in multiple color options, including blue and black.

Nokia T20 Specifications

The Nokia T20 is said to come with a 10.36-inch display, possibly with 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. As of now, there is no information on the processor that might power the tablet. However, the leaked listing does confirm that the Nokia T20 will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, possibly with a microSD card slot.

As per the software, like most Android smartphones from the company, the Nokia T20 is likely to offer stock Android UI and is expected to ship with Android 11 OS, which should later get updated to Android 12 OS.

The tablet is likely to have a large battery, possibly with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Given this is a mid-range tablet, it is likely to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per the connectivity, the Nokia T20 is said to come in two variations. There will be a base model with just WiFi connectivity, and there will also be a high-end variant with 4G LTE connectivity. The cellular version of the Nokia T20 should offer features like voice calls, WhatsApp support, native video calling support, and more.

Nokia T20 Leaked Price

The listing has also includes the possible pricing details of the Nokia T20. The base model with just WiFi connectivity is said to cost €217, which is around Rs. 19,000 while the LTE version is said to cost €237 or Rs. 20,800. Given the previous pricing strategy, these devices should cost a bit less in India when compared to the London pricing.

