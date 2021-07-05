Nokia G20 Pre-Booking To Debut In India On July 7 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few months back, HMD Global unveiled a slew of Nokia smartphones including the ones in the Nokia X, G and C series. Of these, the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 are budget smartphones belonging to a new series. Now, the Nokia G20 is all set to make its way into the Indian market.

Nokia G20 Pre-Booking In India

While the official release of the Nokia G20 in India is yet to happen, the device has been listed on the e-commerce portal Amazon. The listing notes that it will be priced at Rs. 12,999 and will be exclusive to the online portal. Also, the listing shows the pre-booking of the Nokia G20 will debut from July 7 at 12 PM. It shows that the smartphone will be available in Glacier and Night color options.

Nokia G20 Specifications

To recap on specifications, the Nokia G20 is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and surrounded by noticeable thick bezels. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC along with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage space.

While the Amazon listing does not shed light on the storage configuration, it is expected that the 4GB + 64GB variant will be launched in the country. It will also have a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Nokia G20 will make use of a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. The other aspects include an 8MP selfie camera sensor, OZO Audio, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5050mAh battery. Running Android 11 out-of-the-box, the Nokia G20 will get two years of software upgrade support.

Nokia G20 Competition

From the pre-order price, it is clear that the Nokia G20 will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country. Apparently, the device will compete against the likes of similarly priced smartphones including Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30 4G, POCO M3 Pro, and others. However, we cannot confirm how it will combat against Chinese rivals.

