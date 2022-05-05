ENGLISH

    OnePlus Pad Internal Testing Begins; India Launch Expected Soon

    By
    |

    Smartphone brands including Vivo, Oppo and Realme have already entered into tablet segment. Now, OnePlus is all set to launch its first-ever tablet soon. However, the brand has not revealed anything officially yet. Last year, OnePlus filed the OnePlus Pad trademarked in India. As per the latest info, it was 'Marked for Exam' so far. Now, it has been finally registered in India. Also, the internal testing has begun in the country.

     
    OnePlus Pad India Launch Soon

    The latest info comes out via tipster Mukul Sharma, who claims that the internal testing of the upcoming OnePlus Pad has already begun. The launch is expected to take place soon. The exact launch timeline is yet to be announced.

    Also, he did not reveal anything regarding the key specs of the OnePlus Pad. However, an earlier info by Tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) revealed the specifications and expected price of the upcoming OnePlus Pad. Let's dive into details.

    OnePlus Pad Expected Features

    In terms of features, the OnePlus Pad is likely to sport a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED display; however, the refresh rate of the tablet is unknown at this moment. It could support a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tablet will run the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

    For imaging, there will be a dual-rear camera system including a 13MP main lens and a 5MP secondary camera. Upfront, the tab will offer an 8MP selfie camera sensor. It is tipped to run Android 12 OS and pack a 10,090 mAh battery unit with support for 45W fast charging. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.

    OnePlus Pad Expected Pricing And Competition

    Rumors suggested, the OnePlus Pad will come with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,912) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM option. There might also be other storage variants. Although there is no confirmation regarding the specs of the tablet. Going by the rumors, we expect it could be a great competitor for the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5.

    Comments
    oneplus news tablets
    Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2022

