OnePlus Pad Key Features, Pricing Revealed Online; 45W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 865 Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has several products waiting to be launched including Nord series smartphones, watch, and other accessories. Apart from these, the much-awaited OnePlus tablet is said to come soon. Last year, the OnePlus Pad moniker was listed on the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office). Also, the launch timeline was tipped for the Indian market. Now, fresh info has brought the key features and pricing of the tablet to light.

OnePlus Pad Key Specs Revealed

Tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) has revealed the specifications and expected price of the upcoming OnePlus Pad. Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma recently revealed that mass production of the OnePlus Pad tablet has started in several European and Eurasian regions.

He further stated the launch might happen soon; however, the exact launch timeline is yet to be revealed. As per the previous info, India's launch of the tablet will take place in the first half of 2022.

OnePlus Pad Expected Features And Pricing

The OnePlus Pad is expected to sport a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED display. The tipster did not mention the refresh rate of the tablet. However, it is rumored to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tablet is said to run the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Further, the OnePlus Pad will run Android 12 OS and pack a 10,090 mAh battery unit with support for 45W fast charging. The tablet is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint and will include a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. For imaging, it will have a dual-rear camera system consisting of a 13MP main lens and a 5MP secondary camera. Upfront, the tab will offer an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

As far as the price is concerned, the OnePlus Pad is expected to be launched at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,912) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM option. We expect there will also be other storage variants.

OnePlus Pad: Better Than Competition?

Looking at its expected features and pricing, we expect the tablet will compete with other tablets like the Oppo Pad which also offers a custom stylus and a special James Jean Artist Limited Edition. However, it runs Android 11 OS and packs a smaller 8,360 mAh battery unit compared to the OnePlus Pad. OnePlus is yet to confirm the features of the upcoming OnePlus Pad. So, it's better to take it as a hint and wait for further info to surface.

Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro on March 31 in India. Besides, it will also announce the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones on the same day. The key features of the upcoming flagship smartphone are listed via the brand's official site and Amazon.

To recall, the OnePlus 10 Pro was originally launched earlier this year in China with features like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging, and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support. One can watch the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event on March 31 at 7:30 PM IST via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Best Mobiles in India