OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped To Launch Alongside Nord 3 Smartphone; Launch Timeline & Pricing Revealed

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro in India. Besides, OnePlus has several Nord series handsets waiting to be launched. As of now, the brand is only selling smartphones under its Nord series. However, the latest development has confirmed the company will soon be launching a smartwatch under its Nord series. The launch timeline and pricing of the upcoming smartwatch have been revealed.

OnePlus Nord Watch Launching Soon

91mobiles reports via tipster Yogesh Brar that OnePlus working on a Nord-branded smartwatch that might go official alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone in the second half of 2022. The marketing name of the upcoming OnePlus watch is unknown at this moment. However, the tipster further stated the upcoming OnePlus Nord watch will come under Rs. 10,000 segment. It is expected to fall between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,000.

OnePlus Nord Watch: What To Expect?

We expect it will also have a round-shaped dial like the OnePlus Watch. Besides, it is most likely to feature an AMOLED panel. Other features could include a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep monitoring, step count, and health-related features that are available in a smartwatch under Rs. 10,000 segment.

Further, OnePlus is now selling its smartwatch priced above Rs. 10,000 and a smart band that is available under Rs. 2,000. With its upcoming smartwatch, the brand is expected to compete with other smartwatches from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, and Noise.

Apart from the Nord watch, the company is also expected to bring a TWS earbuds under its Nord series. The renders of the OnePlus Nord TWS were also revealed online last month, showing the design. As per the render, the upcoming OnePlus Nord TWS will have a different design compared to the other OnePlus TWS earphones.

It was spotted in black color option and in-ear style design. Further, the earbuds are said to carry an affordable price; however, they will pack features like ANC, Low-latency mode, and so on.

OnePlus Nord 3 Smartphone Features We Known So Far

As mentioned above, the Nord watch will go official alongside the Nord 3 smartphone. The upcoming device will be the successor of the Nord 2. In terms of features, the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to have a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will have the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Further, the phone is tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor an alert slider. It will pack a 50MP triple camera system and be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 150W charging support. For the unaware, Realme is launching GT Neo3 with the same Dimensity 8100 and the 150W charging speed today (March 22) in China.

As of now, OnePlus has not revealed anything regarding its upcoming smartwatch and the Nord 3. So, we'll request you to take it with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates on the same.

