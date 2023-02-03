OnePlus Pad Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Could Get A 11.6-inch LCD, Dimensity 9000 SoC News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

It's no secret that OnePlus is readying its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, for India. The brand has confirmed that the Android tablet will debut alongside the OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphone on February 7 2023 in the country. The company has failed to keep its specifications under wraps as some have surfaced on the internet. So, without any further ado, let's take a look at them below.

OnePlus Pad: Specifications (Leaked)

As per DCS (Digital Chat Station), a popular leakster from China, the OnePlus Pad could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset under the hood. It is a flagship-grade processor and also powers the likes of the ROG Phone 6D, Vivo X80, and Tecno Phantom X2 series, among others. The chipset is likely to be paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options.

The OnePlus Pad is expected to flaunt a large 11.6-inch IPS LCD with a 2K display resolution. The display might also get a 144Hz high refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming experience. A leaked render of the tablet shows fairly slim bezels surrounding the screen. Also, the tablet is likely to boast a premium metal chassis.

In terms of optics, the tablet could be equipped with a single 13MP rear camera coupled with an LED flash. The teaser image reveals that the rear camera is landscape oriented. So, expect the 8MP front-facing camera also to be placed similarly.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Pad is rumored to pack in a massive 9500mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support. The device is likely to run on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS out of the box in the global markets. Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Pad might debut as the Oppo Pad 2 in the Chinese market.

