OnePlus 11 5G Will Be The First OnePlus Phone To Get Four Android OS Updates

The OnePlus 11 5G launch event in India is just a couple of sleeps away. It is set to go official in the country on February 7 2023. Ahead of the launch, the brand is dropping hints about the smartphone to up the ante. OnePlus has now confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G devices will get more software updates than any OnePlus flagship smartphone to date.

We're adding another dimension to Fast and Smooth. The #OnePlus11 is our first flagship supporting 4 years of Android versions and 5 years of security updates.



Fast, smooth and truly built to last. pic.twitter.com/f9DDdVcpZN — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) February 3, 2023

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared a tweet stating that the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G will get four years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches along the way. The OnePlus 11 5G will debut with an OxygenOS 13 skin based on the Android 13 operating system out of the box. Presumably, the device will get Android 14, Android 15, Android 16, and Android 17 OS updates via OTA (Over the Air). This indicates that the OnePlus 11 5G device will come with complete peace of mind till the year 2027. On top of that, the security updates may continue till the year 2028.

With this announcement, OnePlus has joined the likes of Apple and Samsung, which provide similar extensive software support for their devices. Apple is known to provide major software updates for as long as six years, whereas Samsung recently announced that it will roll out updates for four years. With that out of the way, let's take a look at the highlights of the OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus 11 5G: Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 11 5G flaunts a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, LTPO 3, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset based on a 4nm TSMC fabrication process.

In terms of optics, it is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS support, a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide snapper. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16MP sensor at the front. The OnePlus 11 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 100W fast charging support.

