Samsung Galaxy S23 To Be Manufactured In Samsung India's Noida Factory

Samsung took the wraps off its Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphones yesterday at its "Galaxy Unpacked" event. The brand also announced that the new Galaxy S23 series of devices that will be sold in India will be produced locally at the brand's Noida manufacturing facility.

Samsung's Manufacturing Facility In India

For those not in the know, Samsung's budget, mid-range, and some premium mid-range devices are already rolling out of the Noida factory in India. The production facility was established back in 2018 with a vision to make India a global manufacturing hub for Samsung devices.

Samsung's Noida factory was inaugurated by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Later, the company set up the World's Largest Mobile Experience Centre at the iconic Opera House in Bengaluru. Further strengthening its commitment to the "Make In India" initiative, the brand has now announced the manufacturing of flagship smartphones, which were imported earlier. This will also help the brand to save the import taxes on the devices and price them aggressively in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Devices: Key Aspects

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are the most feature-rich and powerful Android smartphones in the market right now. The devices offer striking designs, premium build quality, and pack in power and innovation with less environmental impact.

All three smartphones are equipped with Qualcomm's latest and greatest "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy", which is essentially an overclocked processor exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series. It promises an earth-shattering performance, advanced AI, and a powerful gaming experience aided by the world's fastest graphics processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top model in the series and features a ludicrous 200MP Adaptive Pixel camera sensor, which is engineered to capture detailed images and videos in every lighting condition including low light.

Samsung assures your data is secured with the Galaxy S23 series. It has employed its much-famed Samsung Knox protection, which is claimed to be government approved and has more industry certifications than any other mobile device or platform. Furthermore, the Knox Vault, which debuted with the Galaxy S21 series, protects the user data and safeguards the OS (Operating System) against any security threats and vulnerabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 also showcases Samsung's engineering prowess. The new smartphones are touted to be built using more recyclable materials than any Galaxy smartphone in the market. They are manufactured using pre-consumer recycled aluminum and recycled glass, and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

