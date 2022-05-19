Oppo Pad Air Launching On May 23 Alongside Reno8 Series; Expected Features, Pricing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has already confirmed the launch of the Reno 8 series on May 23 in China. Now, the brand has revealed that it will also bring the Oppo Pad Air tablet on the same day. The tablet is confirmed to measure just 6.94mm in thickness and weighs 440 grams. The upcoming Oppo tablet was also spotted on the Chinese website for pre-booking. Further, the tipster Digital Chat Station shared the specifications and pricing of the Oppo Pad Air tablet.

Oppo Pad Air Features All We Know So Far

The Oppo Pad Air is tipped to come with a 10.36-inch LCD display with 2000 × 1200 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tablet will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor which will be paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

The tablet will be backed by a 7,100 mAh battery unit that will come with 18W fast charging support. Other aspects will include a quad stereo speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos audio, a single camera sensor, Oppo Pencil, a folio keyboard case, etc. The storage and camera-resolution details are still unknown.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Oppo Pad Air is said to be priced around 1,000 Yuan (roughly Rs. 11,400 in Indian currency) in China. Apart from the Oppo Pad Air, the brand will also launch a TWS earbuds named the Oppo Enco R TWS earbuds.

Oppo Pad Air India Launch Details

The upcoming Oppo Pad Air tablet India launch has recently been tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma. He claimed that the internal testing of the tablet has begun for Asian and Eurasian countries. However, Oppo is yet to announce the Oppo Pad in India.

The first-ever tablet from Oppo is said to arrive by end of the June in the country, priced at around Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 30,000. At the same time, Oppo is likely to bring the Reno8 series handsets to the country. Although, Oppo has not shared any word on the same yet. So, it's better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for more details.

