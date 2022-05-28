Oppo Pad Air Tablet Reportedly Launching In India In June Or July News oi-Akshay Kumar

Oppo Pad Air tablet was recently introduced by the brand in its home market. The slate was introduced alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones in the country. The company is now planning to release both the Reno 8 series and the Pad Air tablet in the Indian market in the coming weeks.

Oppo Pad Air India Launch Set For Late-June Or Early-July

According to the gadget tipster Yogesh Brar, Oppo is currently testing the Pad Air tablet in India alongside the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro smartphones. The company is planning to launch the slate in the country by either the end of June or in the first week of July. Both the Reno 8 series smartphones and the Pad Air tablet will be released in India at the same time.

The company is expected to officially start teasing the tablet as well as the Reno phones in the country in the coming weeks. The source also suggests that the Reno 8 Pro will launch as the Reno 8, while the Reno 8 Pro+ will be released as the Reno 8 Pro in India.

Oppo Pad Air Specifications, Features

The Oppo Pad Air will be arriving as a Wi-Fi-only mid-range Android tablet in India. The slate features a 10.36-inch display bearing 1,200 x 2,000 resolution and an IPS LCD panel. The tablet is powered by the octa-core 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The tablet comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which can be further increased by inserting a microSD card. Software-wise, it boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.

For imaging, the Oppo Pad Air has been equipped with an 8MP primary camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and full HD video recording support at 30 frames per second. On the front, the slate houses a 5MPO snapper with an aperture of f/2.2 and 1,080p video recording functionality. The slate comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port for charging. A 7,100 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support keeps it running.

Oppo Pad Air Price In India, Color Variants

The Oppo Pad Air is available in China at a starting price tag of around Rs. 15,150 for the base variant and approx. Rs. 19,800 for the most high-end version. It is expected to be offered under Rs. 15,000 in India for the most affordable variant. The slate will be available in Matte Ash and Star Silver color variants in the country. We will have more details in the coming days, so stay tuned.

