Realme Pad Mini India Launch Timeline Announced; Coming With 6,400mAh Battery, 8MP Camera News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme launched its first-ever tablet back in September last year in India. Now, the brand is expected to announce another tablet named the Realme Pad Mini soon. Recently key specs and the design of the Realme Pad Mini were revealed online. Now, the India launch timeline of the tablet has been confirmed. However, Realme has not shared anything regarding the upcoming Realme Pad Mini yet.

Realme Pad Mini India Launch Timeline Tipped

MySmartPrice citing tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that Realme will launch the Realme Pad Mini in the second half of March. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. Apart from this, the publication did not reveal anything. However, a report by SmartPrix (in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer aka Onleaks) recently revealed renders of the Realme Pad Mini.

Realme Pad Mini Design, Features We Known So Far

The tablet is said to come in silver color options. In terms of design, the Realme Pad Mini will have a flat back panel and a single rear camera sensor will be placed into a square module. There Realme branding was spotted at the bottom, while the power and volume buttons will be on the right side. The front panel design is yet to be revealed.

Coming to the features, the tab is tipped to come with an 8.7-inch display. It will be powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage option. There will also be a 3GB RAM option.

Moreover, the Realme Pad Mini will come with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. It might run Android 11 OS and pack a 6,400 mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. The tablet is also said to measure 7.6mm in thickness.

Realme Pad Mini Expected Pricing In India

The Realme Pad Mini is expected to cost cheaper than the Realme Pad. However, the exact pricing is still unknown. The Realme Pad is currently selling for Rs. 13,999. Based On this, we expect the upcoming tablet will cost around Rs. 10,000. However, we'll suggest to take it as a hint and stay tuned for more info.

