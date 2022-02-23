Realme Pad Mini Renders Reveal Design; Unisoc T616, 6,400mAh Battery Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is expected to launch another tablet named the Realme Pad Mini soon. The tablet already visited multiple certification sites including BIS, hinting at an imminent India launch. Now, the latest development has brought renders of the upcoming Realme Pad Mini to the light, which reveals its design along with the key specs. Let's dive into details.

Realme Pad Mini Renders Reveal Rear Panel Design

The fresh info by SmartPrix (in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer aka Onleaks) has revealed renders of the upcoming Realme Pad Mini. The tablet is seen in the silver color option, we expect it will also be available in other color variants. Further, the tablet is spotted with a flat back panel where a single camera sensor is placed into a square module.

There will be the Realme branding at the bottom, while the power and volume buttons will be on the right side. However, the front panel design is yet to be revealed.

Realme Pad Mini Expected Features

Apart from the design, the publication has also revealed key specs of the Realme Pad Mini. It is said to feature an 8.7-inch display. Besides, the tab will be powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage option. It is also expected to be available with a 3GB RAM option.

For imaging, the Realme Pad Mini will have a single 8MP camera at the back. Upfront, it will ship with a 5MP camera for selfies and videos. Additionally, the Realme Pad Mini is tipped to run Android 11 OS and pack a 6,400 mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. Lastly, the tablet is likely to measure 7.6mm in thickness.

Realme Pad Mini Expected Pricing

There is no info regarding the pricing of the upcoming Realme tab. Since it will come with a smaller display and battery compared to the existing Realme Pad. Based on this, we expect it will cost cheaper than the Realme Pad which is currently available starting at Rs. 13,999.

To recall, the Realme Pad is based on the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with a bigger 7,100 mAh battery. Upfront, it has a 10.4-inch display and features an ultra-slim design.

