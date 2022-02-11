Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc Chipset Spotted On BIS; India Launch Imminent? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has been working on expanding its product offering for a while now. The company already launched the Realme Pad with some premium features. Reports now point to the Realme Pad Mini, which has been spotted on the BIS website and several other international certifications. This has given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Realme Pad Mini.

Realme Pad Mini Features: What To Expect?

The alleged Realme Pad Mini was spotted at the BIS website with the model number RMP2105 by MySmartPrice. The same device was spotted at the NBTC website and even the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Since the upcoming Realme tablet was spotted on the Indian certification website, we can expect an India launch pretty soon.

Going into the details, the alleged Realme Pad Mini is said to draw power from the Unisoc chipset running Android 11 OS. Another rumor suggests the Realme Pad Mini will also include LTE support as spotted by tipster Mukesh Sharma. However, it's unclear if LTE support will arrive for the Indian variant.

Additionally, the rumored Realme Pad Mini was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The upcoming tablet was once again spotted with the octa-core Unisoc chipset paired with 3GB RAM. Plus, the tablet scored points in single-core testing and 1,330 in multi-core testing. Going by this, one can expect the Realme Pad Mini to be an affordable device.

That's not all. Reports also talk about the Realme Pad Mini arriving on the EEC and Camera FV-5 database. Going by these reports, the alleged Realme Pad Mini will feature an 8MP rear camera with a 5MP camera in the front for selfies.

Realme Pad Mini Price In India

Presently, the Realme Pad is available in India for Rs. 15,949. The upcoming Realme Pad Mini will likely feature a smaller display to go by its name. Plus, one can also expect trimmed features on the rumored Realme Pad Mini.

This also means it would ship with a lower price tag than the first-gen Realme Pad. For all we know, the upcoming Realme Pad Mini could be one of the most affordable tablets in the Indian market, upping the competition with other OEMs.

