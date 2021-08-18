Realme Pad To Feature Larger AMOLED Panel; Company Executive Confirms News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has forayed into the laptop segment with the launch of the Realme Book Silm. The company is also prepping up to launch its first-ever tablet dubbed Realme Pad soon. The features and design of the upcoming tablet have already been revealed via the brand and multiple leaks. The latest info confirms the display of the Realme Pad.

Realme Pad Display Details

The news came via Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong. As per his tweet, the upcoming Realme Pad will sport a larger AMOLED panel. Apart from this, he has not shared any details. Going by the previous info, the tablet is confirmed to come with a slim and light design, making it easy to carry.

Realme Pad Expected Features

Starting with its design, the Realme Pad is said to have a dual-tone finish on the back and thick black bezels around the display. The display is rumored to measure 10.4-inch. The Realme tablet is tipped to pack a 7,100 mAh battery and will also support a stylus pen. There will be an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.8 on both the front and rear panels.

Moreover, the tablet is expected to arrive with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage option. It is also rumored to be available in the both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. Other features will include Android 11 OS, dual speakers, a power button placed on the side, a USB Type-C port for charging. Additionally, leaked renders suggested the Realme Pad will be available in Grey and Gold color variants.

Realme Pad Expected Price And Launch Timeline

The exact launch timeline and pricing details are yet to be revealed. However, Realme always offers power-packed features at an accessible price tag. For instance, the newly launched Realme GT 5G is the most affordable SD888-powered phone in India, starting at Rs. 37,999. Given that, we expect the upcoming tablet will also get an affordable price tag.

As far as launch is concerned, Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that the tablet is now in the final stage of its development which indicates the launch will happen in the coming months. We will keep updating you once we will get new info regarding the Realme tablet.

