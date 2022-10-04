Redmi Pad Goes Official: Best Budget Tablet In The Country? News oi -Vivek

Xiaomi India has finally unveiled its budget Android tablet, the Redmi Pad. While this could be a budget tablet as per Xiaomi's standard, it does pack some impressive specifications. The starting price for the base model of the Redmi Pad with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is Rs. 11,700.

The Redmi Pad comes in three variations, and all three models will be available for purchase from October 5 via official channels. Along with the tablet, the company has also announced a flip case, which will be made available at a later date. Here are the details regarding the pricing of the Redmi Pad in India.

Original Price Introductory Price After Bank Offer Redmi Pad (3GB/64GB) 14,999 12,999 11,700 Redmi Pad (4GB/128GB) 17,999 14,999 13,500 Redmi Pad (6GB/128GB) 19,999 16,999 15,300

Redmi Pad Specifications

The Redmi Pad comes with a 10.61-inch rectangular 90Hz display with 2K resolution. The screen on the Redmi Pad is capable of reproducing 1 billion colors, and the device also has Widevine L1 certification and can stream HD content on platforms like Hotstar, Prime Video, and Netflix.

Just like the Xiaomi Pad 5, the Redmi Pad also has a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. When it comes to memory configurations, the Redmi Pad offers 3/4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The tablet is powered by the Mediatek Helio G99 SoC and offers Android 12 OS-based MIUI 13 skin on top. The brand has confirmed that the Redmi Pad will get two major Android OS updates and the device will also receive three years of security updates. In terms of connectivity, the tablet supports dual-band WiFi (802.11/ac) and Bluetooth 5.3.

The device also has an 8MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera with a 105-degree wide field of view. The tablet is also equipped with dual microphones to deliver an improved video calling experience.

The tablet houses a massive non-user replaceable 8,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and the charger will be included in the box. Xiaomi is also offering a free 2-month of YouTube Premium subscription with every Redmi Pad. However, if you have already tried free YouTube Premium, this offer won't apply to that specific Google account.

After bank offers, the base model of the Redmi Pad will be available for just Rs. 11,700, which makes it an excellent entry-level tablet with a solid display, great battery life, and a premium design. If you are looking for a new affordable tablet, then the Redmi Pad looks very enticing.

