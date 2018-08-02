Samsung announces Galaxy Tab A (2018) with 10.5-inch display, 4G LTE, 7300mAh battery and more

Along with Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, the company has introduced the Galaxy Tab A (2018). According to the Samsung blog post, the company is going to launch a 10.5-inch tab. The key feature of this tablet is its 7,300mAh powerful battery.

"We are proud to announce the Galaxy Tab A 10.5'', Samsung's latest addition to the tablet lineup with capabilities that make life easier, and more entertaining for the whole family," said Jason Lee, Director and Head of Tablet Product Strategy Group at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2018) 10.5″ specifications

The Galaxy Tab A (2018) sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixel and 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU.

The Galaxy Tab A comes in only one variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, but the memory can be expanded up to 400GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Galaxy Tab A (2018) comes with a single camera module on the rear with 8-megapixel rear camera sensor along with LED flash. At the front, the tablet houses a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the Galaxy Tab A offers 4G LTE (optional), WiFi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 (Type C). It also comes with 4 Dolby Atmos speakers. The dimensions of the tablet are 260.0 x 161.1 x 8.0mm. The tablet is available in two variant the Wi-Fi variant weighs around 529g and the cellular LTE version weighs around 534g.

The Galaxy Tab A (2018) is fueled by a 7,300mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 (Oreo). The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5'' also gives parents the control to manage content and usage time with Kids Mode, Samsung's child-friendly tablet interface designed to make learning and entertainment simple, safe and fun. This mode features Kids Browser, Galaxy Apps for Kids and eight free child-friendly apps from family favourite brands including Toca Hair Salon 3 and BRIO World - Railway.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2018) 10.5″ is available in black, blue and grey color option. The tablet comes with a price tag of €329 (US$ 383 / ₹ 26,195 approx) for the Wi-Fi version and the LTE variant will cost you €389 (US$ 453 / ₹ 30,980 approx). The company will start selling the device on August 24th.