Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) launched with 8-inch display, 5,000mAh battery in India

Apart from the launch of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Samsung today also launched a new tablet in India. Dubbed as the Galaxy Tab A (2017), it comes with entry-level specs and features.

As for the pricing, the device will be sold at Rs. 17,990 in all the major online and offline stores across India. Despite being a budget offering from Samsung, the main highlight of this tablet is its large 8-inch screen. The display will make watching videos, surfing internet, or playing games much more enjoyable. The TFT display supports a WXGA resolution of 1280×800 pixels.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) is powered by a quad-core processor running at 1.4GHz. While the name of the chipset has not been specified by the company, it is most likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. The tablet also offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage space. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB with the use of a microSD card.

In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) is equipped with an 8MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and flash, and there is a 5MP front camera. The rear camera also comes with Autofocus feature.

The tablet is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat right out of the box.

As for connectivity options, the Galaxy Tab A (2017) offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C port, and GPS + GLONASS / Beidou. Moreover, It supports a single Nano-SIM card.

The Samsung tablet measures 212.1×124.1×8.9mm and weighs 364 grams.