Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) announced: Price, specs and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is now official.

By

    Samsung appears to be one brand that has not forgotten the Android tablets. Recently, we saw that the company announced the Galaxy Tab S5e. Alongside this one, the South Korean tech giant has also announced the Galaxy Tab 10.1 (2019), which is an affordable tablet launched only in Germany as of now.

    Image Source  

     

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 price and availability

    Well, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) has been launched in two variants based on the connectivity aspects. The Wi-Fi only variant is priced at 210 euros (approx. Rs. 17,000) and the Wi-Fi + LTE variant is priced at 270 euros (approx. Rs. 22,000). Both the variants of this Samsung tablet are available in three color options - Gold, Silver and Black.

    As of now, this tablet has been launched only in Germany and will go on sale from April 5. It remains to be seen if this smartphone will be launched in the global markets including India in the coming months.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) specifications

    Detailing on its specifications, the Samsung tablet flaunts a 10.1-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It appears to have thick bezels on all sides. Under its hood, this tablet makes use of an in-house Exynos 7904 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card.

    For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) bestows an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for video calling. The device appears to miss out on a fingerprint sensor but it has face unlock for biometric authentication purpose. Connectivity wise, this smartphone comes with Wi-Fi, Cat 6 LTE and Bluetooth 5.0. Other goodies of the latest offering from Samsung include a 6150mAh battery and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
