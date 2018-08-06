Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 to be priced at Rs. 30,000 in India

Last week, Samsung unveiled two tablets dubbed Galaxy Tab A 10.5 and Galaxy Tab S 10.5. The former is a budget tablet suitable for users who do not want to spend a lot of money on a tablet purchase. On the other hand, the Tab S 10.5 is a flagship tablet.

Given that India is a price conscious market, it looks like the company is aiming to bring the budget-centric tablet to the country. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will be launched in India at a price point of Rs. 30,000.

It is said that the LTE variant with the model number SM-T595NZBA will be launched in the country initially. We can expect the Wi-Fi variant to also hit the market sometime soon. However, an official confirmation from Samsung India about the launch of this tablet is awaited.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 specifications

To refresh on its specifications, the Samsung tablet is fitted with a 10.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. As it is a budget device, it misses out on an AMOLED panel but the LCD panel will render better viewing angles.

Under its hood, this tablet comes with a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The connectivity aspects on board include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience 9.0, this tablet gets the power from a 7300mAh battery with support for fast charging.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 arrives with an 8MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.9 and a 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Both the cameras support FHD 1080p video recording at 30fps. Given that tablets aren't used commonly for photography, these camera aspects should be sufficient. However, a better front camera would have helped in making better video calls.

Talking about the other features, just like its predecessors, this tablet from Samsung also comes with Kids Mode for parents to monitor the online activity of their kids and regular their usage time.

As mentioned above, we are yet to get an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the launch of this tablet in India. We might soon get to know when it will be launched and how much it will be priced at.