    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 Official In India: Price, Specifications, And More

    By
    |

    Samsung has officially announced its Android tablet - the Galaxy Tab 8.0 2019 in India. The device was originally launched back in July as a contender to the Apple iPad Mini. Amongst the key highlights is support for the S-Pen and a big battery with fast charging tech. Here is everything you need to know:

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 Official In India Starting At Rs. 9,999

     

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 Highlight Features:

    The latest entrant is a budget offering which sports an 8.0-inch HD+ TFT display with 880 x 1280 pixel resolution and thick bezels. There is a single 8MP sensor at the top-left corner on the rear panel sans an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the device uses a 2MP snapper.

    Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 429 SoC clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. The tablet will ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. The unit comes pre-installed with a Kids Home feature that offers Lego game and apps like My Art Studio and Croco Adventure.

    You can also use the Parental Control feature which lets you keep a track of your child's activity. The tablet packs a 5,100 mAh battery which is expected to give around 12 hours of continuous backup.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 India Pricing And Availability:

    The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base model that supports Wi-Fi only. The Wi-Fi+ LTE model will retail at Rs. 11,999. You can pre-order the device online at Flipkart and Samsung Shop. The top model is expected to be available later in August; however, there is no tentative date tipped. The device will be available in black and grey color options.

    samsung galaxy tab news tablet
    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
