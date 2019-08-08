Just In
- 36 min ago Google Pixel 4, 4XL Expected To Arrive With 90Hz Display, 6GB RAM, And More
- 44 min ago WhatsApp Likely Working On Boomerang-Like Feature – Expected To Rollout Quickly
- 1 hr ago Instagram Security Flaw Allowed Marketing Firm Collect User’s Personal Data
- 2 hrs ago Vivo Plans To Set Up New Manufacturing Plant In India: Reports
Don't Miss
- Finance Sensex Surges 694 Points On Reports Of Withdrawal Of Surcharge On FPIs
- Movies Manmadhudu 2: Samantha Akkineni Upset With Nagarjuna’s Reel Antics? Here Is What We Know
- News Blanket condemnation of Centre’s J&K decision not right: Karan Singh
- Sports Shoaib and Hafeez miss out on Pakistan contracts
- Lifestyle Priyanka & Nick Jonas Sold Their LA Home For 50 Crores, Take A Look At Their Plush LA Abode
- Automobiles Kia Seltos Receives Over 23,000 Bookings Within 20 Days: Launch Scheduled For 22nd Of August
- Education MP Board Supplementary Result 2019 Announced For Class 10th & 12th
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 Official In India: Price, Specifications, And More
Samsung has officially announced its Android tablet - the Galaxy Tab 8.0 2019 in India. The device was originally launched back in July as a contender to the Apple iPad Mini. Amongst the key highlights is support for the S-Pen and a big battery with fast charging tech. Here is everything you need to know:
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 Highlight Features:
The latest entrant is a budget offering which sports an 8.0-inch HD+ TFT display with 880 x 1280 pixel resolution and thick bezels. There is a single 8MP sensor at the top-left corner on the rear panel sans an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the device uses a 2MP snapper.
Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 429 SoC clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. The tablet will ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. The unit comes pre-installed with a Kids Home feature that offers Lego game and apps like My Art Studio and Croco Adventure.
You can also use the Parental Control feature which lets you keep a track of your child's activity. The tablet packs a 5,100 mAh battery which is expected to give around 12 hours of continuous backup.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 India Pricing And Availability:
The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base model that supports Wi-Fi only. The Wi-Fi+ LTE model will retail at Rs. 11,999. You can pre-order the device online at Flipkart and Samsung Shop. The top model is expected to be available later in August; however, there is no tentative date tipped. The device will be available in black and grey color options.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,790
-
39,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
15,090
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,290
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999