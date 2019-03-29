ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) officially launched with S-Pen support

    The tablet is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC

    Samsung has launched a new Android OS powered tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019). The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) is the latest tablet from the company, which is most likely to take on the newly launched Apple iPad Mini. Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019).

    One of the differentiating features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) is the support for S-Pen. The tablet has a built-in S-Pen, which works similar to the one on the Samsung Galaxy Note9, which can be used to take notes and to make sketches.

    Price and availability

    Samsung is yet to announce the price of the device. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) will be available in Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK in the coming days. As of now, there is no information on the price or availability of the tablet in India.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) has an 8.0-inch display with WUXGA resolution, protected by tempered glass with a prominent amount of bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the tablet.

    The Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC powers the tablet with Mali-G71 GPU. The chipset is clubbed with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The Galaxy Tab also supports 4G LTE and VoLTE with dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

    At the back, the tab has an 8 MP primary camera, and on the front, the device has a 5 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) is fitted with a 4200 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via USB type C port, and the tablet also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

     

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) is also one of the first tablets from Samsung to offer One UI, based on Android 9 Pie OS. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019).

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
