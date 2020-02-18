ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 Render, Key Specs Surface

    By
    |

    Last week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 series of flagship smartphones and the foldable smartphone dubbed Galaxy Z Flip. Apart from these, the company seems to be in plans to release a new tablet allegedly called Galaxy Tab A 8.4 sometime soon.

    The upcoming Samsung tablet has been spotted on the Google Play Console revealing some key specifications such as processor, RAM, and other details. It is said to be a mid-range tablet with a single camera module. Below are the details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 expected to be announced soon.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 Details

    Going by the Google Play Console, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) seems to get the power from n Exynos 7904 SoC along with 3GB of RAM. The tablet is expected to flaunt an 8.4-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Also, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is listed to boot Android 9 Pie, which is an older version of the OS. We can expect it to run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 Render Leaks

    As per a render leaked by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is believed to arrive with a similar design as we have seen earlier on tablets. It is likely to flaunt a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top and a single camera system both at its front and rear. Notably, it appears to flaunt an updated design with a relatively narrow top and bottom bezels instead of the Galaxy Tab A 8 launched last year. Though there is a single camera system, it appears to be cleaner than that of its predecessors.

    For now, the other details of the upcoming tablet from Samsung remain unknown. Given that its major specifications and official-looking render have hit the web, we can expect its launch to be imminent.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 18:26 [IST]
