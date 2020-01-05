Samsung Galaxy Tab A4s With 8.39-inch Display Clears FCC Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is all set to bring a new Galaxy A tablet for the masses. Called the Galaxy Tab A4s, the mid-range tablet recently cleared certification via Bluetooth SIG. However, the website's listing didn't reveal any information on the hardware. Now, the Galaxy Tab A4s has got certification from another platform.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A4s has now bagged certification via FCC in the US. The device has been certified with the SM-T307U model number and is listed along with some key hardware on the website. Notably, this is the same model number with which the tablet appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website.

The FCC listing of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tablet suggests 201.9mm x 124.4mm dimensions and an 8.39-inch display. There is no mention of the display type or resolution.

It is currently unknown which processor Samsung will use to power the Galaxy Tab A4 s and in how many configurations it will be launched. But, as per the FCC listing, the tablet will be launched with an Android Pie OS. We can expect to be wrapped around a custom One UI user interface.

The listing further reveals 4,860 mAh battery backing up the unit supported by 15W fast charging. There is no mention of the camera features and it remains to be seen how many sensors the rear and front panel will be equipped with.

The device has been leaked with support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity options in the past. It is expected that Samsung will introduce this tablet at the CES 2020, but nothing confirmed can be said at the moment.

Just to recall, Samsung is also gearing up for an Unpacked event 2020 where it is said to introduce its next-generation flagship series - the Galaxy S20. The new flagship series is said to debut with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Lite.

Best Mobiles in India