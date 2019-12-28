Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S Bags Bluetooth SIG Certification: Launch Expected At CES 2020 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is likely to bring a new 'A' series tablet next year. The company is said to have started working on the Galaxy Tab A4 S which is the 2020 model of the Galaxy Tab A. The tablet has been spotted at a mobile certification website. Notably, the tab has stopped by the rumor mill a couple of times in the past.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S Gets Certified

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S has cleared its certification with the SM-T307U model number from Bluetooth SIG. Notably; this is the same model number that the earlier leaks have indicated. While the Bluetooth website listing doesn't reveal any key hardware or software features, it does suggest an upcoming launch (at CES 2020).

Samsung is yet to announce the official launch details of the Galaxy Tab A4 S. Also, it isn't clear where the tablet will make its debut. The information regarding the tablet's hardware is a little scarce. However, the Galaxy Tab A4 S is speculated to ship with at least a 10.2-inches Super AMOLED display panel. The resolution and aspect ratio remains unknown.

The tablet is likely to draw its power from an Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset depending on the markets. Also, a 32GB storage model has been making rounds online. Some leaks have indicated at a brown shade but nothing specific about the design.

The Galaxy Tab A4 S is likely to ship with an Android 9 OS with an in-house One UI 2.0 user interface. It is being said that the Android 10 OS update will be released for the device soon after the launch.

Also, the device has been earlier spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website as well. The listing confirmed the support for dual-band Wi-Fi, i.e. both 2.4GHz and 5GHz network.

