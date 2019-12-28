ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S Bags Bluetooth SIG Certification: Launch Expected At CES 2020

    By
    |

    Samsung is likely to bring a new 'A' series tablet next year. The company is said to have started working on the Galaxy Tab A4 S which is the 2020 model of the Galaxy Tab A. The tablet has been spotted at a mobile certification website. Notably, the tab has stopped by the rumor mill a couple of times in the past.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S Bags Bluetooth SIG Certification

     

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S Gets Certified

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S has cleared its certification with the SM-T307U model number from Bluetooth SIG. Notably; this is the same model number that the earlier leaks have indicated. While the Bluetooth website listing doesn't reveal any key hardware or software features, it does suggest an upcoming launch (at CES 2020).

    Samsung is yet to announce the official launch details of the Galaxy Tab A4 S. Also, it isn't clear where the tablet will make its debut. The information regarding the tablet's hardware is a little scarce. However, the Galaxy Tab A4 S is speculated to ship with at least a 10.2-inches Super AMOLED display panel. The resolution and aspect ratio remains unknown.

    The tablet is likely to draw its power from an Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset depending on the markets. Also, a 32GB storage model has been making rounds online. Some leaks have indicated at a brown shade but nothing specific about the design.

    The Galaxy Tab A4 S is likely to ship with an Android 9 OS with an in-house One UI 2.0 user interface. It is being said that the Android 10 OS update will be released for the device soon after the launch.

    Also, the device has been earlier spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website as well. The listing confirmed the support for dual-band Wi-Fi, i.e. both 2.4GHz and 5GHz network.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news tablets
    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 14:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue