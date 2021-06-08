Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With 5,100mAh Battery India Launch Slated For June 23: Expected Price, Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is all set to debut in the country. The tablet was originally launched last month alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Now, the micro-site on Amazon has confirmed that the tablet will be launching on June 23 in India. It further confirms that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available for purchase via Amazon India after its launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Features

Amazon microsite has also revealed some features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite which makes us believe that the tablet will have similar features as the global variant. The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite will come with an 8.7-inch TFT display with a 1340×800pixel resolution. The processing will be handled by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor paired with IMG GE8320 650 GPU.

It will run Android 11 OS with OneUI skin on top. Moreover, the Galaxy A7 Lite will offer a single 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera sensor. However, there will be a huge 5,100 mAh battery which will come with 15W fast charging support.

Other features will include a USB Type-C charging port, expandable storage option (up to 1TB), a 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. Besides, the table is also expected to come in both WiFi and LTE variants in India.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was launched in two configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. However, it is listed with the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model on Amazon. So, it remains to be seen whether the 4GB model will arrive or not. Lastly, it will measure 212.5 × 124.7 × 8.0mm and weighs 366g.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Expected Price In India

The Wi-Fi-only model of the tablet comes at a starting price of GBP 149 (around Rs. 15,000), while the LTE model was launched at GBP 179 (around Rs. 18,000). Considering this, we expect the tablet will launch in India at around Rs. 15,000.

In this segment, the Lava Magnum XL can be a great rival to the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Lava tablet has a larger display 10.1-inch HD (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display and a 6,100 mAh battery compared to the Tab A7 Lite. However, features like Android 11 OS and the Dolby Atmos support will make the Tab A7 Lite a good buy in this range.

