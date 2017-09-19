Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 visits GFXBench; key specs revealed

Since a past couple of years, Samsung has been releasing rugged versions of its Galaxy S smartphones. Keeping the trend, the company recently launched the Galaxy S8 Active smartphone for select markets.

Samsung was rumored to work on a rugged tablet as well, which is called Galaxy Tab Active 2. Proving the rumors true, the tablet has now been spotted on GFXBench. The benchmark listing has shed light on some of its key specs. Judging from the specs, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 seems to be a mid-range device. Let's take a look.

Going by the GFXBench listing, the tablet will arrive with an 8-inch display that would be supporting a resolution of 1,280×800 pixels. Under its hood, the Galaxy Tab Active 2 would make use of an Exynos 7870 chipset. The processor would be paired with 3GB of RAM.

The storage capacity of the tablet is not known. Talking about cameras, it is shown to feature an 8MP primary shooter at the back as well as a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

As for the software side of things, the Galaxy Tab Active 2 is likely to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The GFXBench listing doesn't reveal any other aspects.

However, previous reports had claimed the tablet would pack a 4,450mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 is expected to launch in two variants. The variant with the model number of SM-T390 is rumored to be its Wi-Fi only edition, while the SM-T395 is expected to support both LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Being the rugged version, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 is likely to be certified by IP68.