Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with bezel-less display tipped for an August 1 launch

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S4 is been in the news for quite a time now. Earlier, the live images of the tablet surfaced on the web, and now the folks from AndroidHeadline have revealed the launch date of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S4. The report is based out of a tip given by an anonymous source who has some internal connection with Samsung.

Samsung To Announce Galaxy Tab S4 on August 1

According to the report, the South Korean giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S4 on August 1, 2018, ahead of Samsung Galaxy Note9 launch. The report suggests that the company has scheduled an exclusive launch event to introduce the device. Earlier, there are some reports which suggested that Samsung may launch the Tab S4 alongside the Galaxy Note 9, but now it seems that Samsung is planning to launch it separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 rumoured specifications

Earlier, there are a couple of leaks which has mentioned that the Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to come with a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The screen is said to come with an aspect ratio of 16:10 along with thin bezels on the sides. Under the hood, the tablet is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the Galaxy Tab S4 is said to sport a single rear camera with 13-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the tablet will house an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will offer Bluetooth 5.0, an iris scanner, and support for Samsung DeX. The device is said to be backed by a 7300mAh non-removable battery and run Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Price

According to the reports, the Galaxy Tab S4 might cost at least $599 (approx Rs 41,106). The device is expected to launch in black, white, and grey color options.