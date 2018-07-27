Samsung likely to announce Galaxy Tab S4 at company's Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch is been in rumors for quite a while now. It has been reported that the company is going to launch its Galaxy Watch along with the launch of Galaxy Note 9 at Samsung's Unpacked event in NYC. A new report surfaced from TechnoBuffalo, which claims that Galaxy Tab S4 will debut in NYC and the Watch is still not decided. So it's hard to say that the company will wait until IFA or it will launch it in New York.

Both the Tab S4 and Galaxy Note9 is said to be focusing on S Pen productivity. Launching both the devices together will certainly create more noise for Samsung and the S Pen. A couple of rumors also claimed that the Galaxy Tab S4 would debut at IFA.

The report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 would be able to hook up to a monitor via its USB-C port for a DeX-kind of experience.

The first benchmark listing was spotted two months back which has highlighted that the device may have a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with an aspect ratio of 16:10.

The latest benchmark listing indicates that the Galaxy Tab S4 might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 65GB of onboard storage. It has been expected that the new tablet will arrive with an all-new design which might incorporate Samsung's Infinity Display on it. Samsung is also said to be pushing the tablet on to the bezel-less category.

There are reports which suggested that the camera selection of the tablet will be high-end, with a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear and on the front the tablet will house an 8-megapixel camera sensor. LTE connectivity shows there will be a sim-enabled version as well.

