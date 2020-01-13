ENGLISH

    Samsung is gearing up to launch the world's first tablet with 5G connectivity. The upcoming tablet is said to be a flagship offering packed with Qualcomm's last year's high-end Snapdragon 865 processor. The device has previously been launched with 4G connectivity back in 2019 powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. Now, a new leak suggests a similar set of hardware as the 4G model.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Live Images, Specifications Leaked Online

     

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Leaks

    The Samsung Galaxy S6 5G leak comes in the form of live images shared by ITHome which is a Korean news website. The listing reveals an identical design as the standard model and also the hardware and software features.

    The device comes with a dual-rear camera module and has the exact same keys and ports placement as the Galaxy Tab S6 4G variant. The display measures 6.5-inches and is a Super AMOLED panel. The bezels surrounding the display have also a similar thickness.

    The listing further reveals 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7mm dimensions. The leaked specification-sheet confirms the Snapdragon 855 processor based on 7nm architecture. The tablet is spotted with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

    There is no mention of the external storage support and it remains to be seen if the tablet launches in single or multiple variants. Also, the listing doesn't reveal the software version, but we can expect it to ship with an Android Pie-based One UI user interface.

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G is also equipped with a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor. The main lens is paired with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device is listed with an 8MP front camera to click selfies and for video calling.

    It is said to be powered by the same 7,040 mAh battery which is claimed to deliver a backup of 15 hours. It is said to arrive initially in South Korea in the Mountain Gray color option.

    Monday, January 13, 2020, 13:25 [IST]
